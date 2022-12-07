Panthers Add a Quarterback to the Practice Squad

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had released veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The news wasn't all that surprising given how he performed in his six starts, seven appearances with the team compared to Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, who have done fairly well to this point.

Following the announcement, interim head coach Steve Wilks was asked if the team will look to add a third quarterback to the roster in the coming days.

"I couldn't say. I couldn't reference that right now," said Wilks. "Definitely always feel the need to have a third quarterback, particularly on the practice squad."

On Tuesday, the Panthers did take a look at three quarterbacks; Kurt Benkert, Davis Cheek, and Reid Sinnett. Carolina eventually decided to bring back Cheek, who had spent time with the team during rookie minicamp.

During his four-year career at Elon, Cheek threw for 8,548 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

