Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens.

P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that he had a high ankle sprain. Interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't rule out Walker but because of the injury, he feels more comfortable starting Mayfield with Sam Darnold serving as the backup.

As of Monday, there is no plan to place Walker on injured reserve, but the Panthers did add another quarterback to the roster by signing D'Eriq King to the practice squad. King became one of the most sought out QB transfers in college football after posting huge numbers at Houston.

In parts of four seasons with the Cougars, the dynamic dual-threat QB tossed for 4,925 yards and 50 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,421 yards and 28 scores. He spent the final two years of his collegiate career at Miami (FL) and battled injuries along the way. In 11 games as the starter in 2020, King threw for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 538 yards and four touchdowns.

This move, however, may be a one week deal. With the Panthers facing Baltimore this Sunday, the defense needs to prepare for the running ability of Lamar Jackson at quarterback. King will be impersonating Jackson throughout the week on the scout team.

