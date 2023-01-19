Panthers Sign Myles Dorn

The Carolina Panthers added to its roster Wednesday evening by signing defensive back Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal.

Dorn, a Charlotte native, was a standout at Julius L. Chambers High School and played his college ball at the University of North Carolina. During his four seasons as a Tar Heel, Dorn appeared in 43 games registering 240 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and saw action in 14 games across two seasons, strictly on special teams. At 6'2", 205 lbs, Dorn has the size to play multiple positions in the secondary as a depth piece.

