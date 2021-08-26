August 26, 2021
Panthers Waive K Dominik Eberle

Eberle’s time in Carolina was short lived.
Just a few days after being signed by the Carolina Panthers, kicker Dominik Eberle has been waived. 

This news comes shortly after GM Scott Fitterer completed a deal with the New York Giants, sending a conditional 7th round draft pick in exchange for kicker Ryan Santoso. 

Santoso and Joey Slye will compete for the kicking job in tomorrow’s preseason finale against Pittsburgh. The team will have to make their decision by Tuesday, which is the deadline for cutting rosters down to just 53. 

