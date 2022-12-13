PODCAST: Is Wilks the Future? J-Stew's Bold Prediction + More

Episode 116 has been released.

Panthers defeat Seahawks 30-27...how big was the win?

First road win of the season...how can the Panthers win the NFC South?

Steve Wilks...future HC of the Panthers?

Open Mailbag Monday

Key players involved in the win

Plus much more!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.