Quick Hits: What Joe Brady Needs from Chuba, Darnold's Strong Start + More

What the Panthers need from Chuba Hubbard

"I told him I just need Chuba to be Chuba. Sometimes when there's injuries guys feel like the ordinary things, they have to be extraordinary at it. His good is good enough and I just need him to be Chuba Hubbard."

Darnold's performance thus far and where improvement is needed

"The fact that we've been going 1-0 each week. Without getting into anything particular with Sam, when I come out of a game that's all I care about with regards to his play. Just doing whatever he can to find ways for us to win football games."

What you learned about last year as a play-caller last year without McCaffrey

"Football goes on so you're going to have to find a way of what your guys do well and that's why we have a vision for every player on our offense. You're not really forced to get creative necessarily. You just have to sit there and say hey, what do these guys do well? Regardless of whether we started the season with the same 11 starters. At the end of the day, 11 starters are always going to be out there. As a play-caller, you have to trust that those guys are NFL football players and that they're here for a reason. I have confidence in whoever is out there on the field."

If Terrace Marshall's role will increase

"I don't think with Christian [McCaffrey] being out or Dan [Arnold] being out from a role standpoint. We'll see come Sunday what changes necessarily have to come from that. I think the biggest thing is the guys understanding that I don't need anybody to do anything more when injuries happen. They just have to trust the system and make the plays that are thrown to them."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.