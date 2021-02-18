Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: CB Rasul Douglas

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: CB

Name: Rasul Douglas

Height: 6'2" Weight: 210 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 62 tackles, one tackle for loss, nine pass deflections

Analysis: The Panthers would have been in a world of trouble early on in the season if it weren't for the addition of Rasul Douglas just days before their first game vs Las Vegas. Carolina was extremely thin at the cornerback spot in both talent and experience. For the most part, Douglas held his own and at times, looked like a leader for the Panthers' young defense. With Donte Jackson battling a toe injury nearly all season, Douglas was tasked with going up each team's No. 1 receiver which is not the easiest of things to do especially in the NFC South.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Re-sign

Douglas is definitely not a No. 1 corner, at least as of right now. So, the Panthers will still have to find some additional help at the position but with the group that Carolina currently has at corner, it would make sense for them to re-sign Douglas to have a veteran presence in that room. If he demands more than what he is worth, then the Panthers should look elsewhere, there's no reason to overspend here.

