Score Predictions for Panthers at Falcons

Early on, Sam Darnold fooled me. He had everyone fooled thinking he would be the long-term answer at the quarterback position for the Panthers. Over the last three weeks, he has shown his true self. It might be a bit harsh but that is the reality of the situation. He has to do a lot to earn the trust back of fans and rightfully so. The biggest problem for Carolina's offense has been the inability to convert 3rd downs and stay on the field. I believe that will carry over to today's game once again which will tire out the defense against some extremely talented skill players such as Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley, and Cordarrelle Patterson. The Panthers will have a chance at the end but won't have enough time to get into field goal range. The Falcons eke out a small win, dropping the Panthers to 3-5.

As much as it pains folks to read this, I’m expecting more of the same from the Panthers this week. The Falcons have been on a roll and the Panthers…have not. The Atlanta offense will cause some problems for the Carolina defense, and while some key pieces on the defense are coming back, it’ll take a week or two for them to begin clicking on all cylinders again. Along with that, the offense will struggle to take advantage of a plus matchup again.

It’s no secret that the Panthers' offense has been reeling in recent weeks. There is potential for a “get right” game for this group against a suspect Falcons defense. The Panthers potentially finally get their man in Stephon Gilmore on the field today in hopes to bolster down the secondary. Ultimately, in a close divisional game with both teams hanging by a thread in the playoff hunt, I’ll side on the home team here. I just don’t believe that Carolina has the offensive line to hold up through 4 quarters of football. Bonus: Younghoe Koo puts it through as time expires.

