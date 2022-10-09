Score Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers

Schuyler Callihan: 49ers 27, Panthers 17

If Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were not ruled out for this game, I wouldn't have Carolina scoring as much as I do. Even without those two beasts up front, this is still by far the best defensive unit the Panthers will have seen this season. They'll hang around for three quarters or so, but the Niners pull away late as Baker Mayfield continues to turn the ball over.

Jarrett Bailey: 49ers 17, Panthers 13

The line for this game is hovering around 6, 6.5 in favor of San Francisco. The 49ers had their way with the Rams on Monday night, but their offense has been inconsistent, at best. They played poorly against the Bears, looked great against the Seahawks, struggled against the Broncos, and played solid against Los Angeles. If the pattern continues, the Panthers' defense will keep this game close, but the 49ers' front seven will give Baker Mayfield fits and ultimately be the difference.

Ian Black: 49ers 23, Panthers 17

San Francisco has some notable injuries in the trenches, which gives the Panthers the opportunity to pounce. Ultimately though, this Niners roster still has plenty of talent to spare and is really good at what they do best. The best way for the Panthers to pull off the upset will be to follow their foes in running the ball early and often to chew the clock, and let the variance dice roll from a smaller number of possessions.

Matt Welch: 49ers 14, Panthers 10

I am once again here to tell you that this Carolina offense is a hot dumpster fire. Sure, San Francisco isn’t looking a whole lot better, but they at least seem to have a plan with Jimmy G back in the mix. Carolina’s defense can only do so much - and that’s the lone reason this team has even been in games. The offense needs to figure out a way to get the ball out of Baker Mayfield’s hands quicker and into the hands of his playmakers. The offense is trying to do too much and that’s causing it to do absolutely nothing. Until that gets ironed out, I can’t pick this Panthers team to win anything.

Tyler Ball: 49ers 20, Panthers 13

The Panthers have their work cut out for them in this matchup. The 49ers are coming off a big win against the Rams. The Panthers need to dial in on offense if they want to win this one, a task they have struggled with this season. Last week the only touchdown scored was a pick-six by Luvu. Mayfield needs to find a way to connect with his WRs, the offense has been predictable and no real deep ball threats have been made. I’d be shocked if Rhule was still the head coach of the Panthers if they lose today.

