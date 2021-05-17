See Where the Panthers Sit in Strength of Schedule

Last week, the NFL released the 2021 schedule for all 32 teams. Monday morning, the NFL released a tweet that showed the difficulty of each team's schedule based on opponents winning percentage from the 2020 season.

For the Carolina Panthers, they check in with the 7th easiest schedule in the entire league. The only teams with easier schedules are Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Miami, and Denver.

However, the Panthers' schedule is much more difficult than what the numbers indicate. Sure, the first seven to eight weeks of the season are pretty favorable for the Panthers but things get a bit challenging around week nine when they play host to the New England Patriots and former Panthers QB Cam Newton.

The two things that stand out immediately when looking at the Panthers' schedule is that they don't have a bye week until week 13 meaning that they have to play 12 straight games before getting a chance to rest and reset. The other is the brutal four-game stretch at the end of the season that pits the Panthers against the Bills, Saints, and Tampa Bay (2x). A late bye and a tremendously tough back end of the schedule alone make the slate much tougher than the 26th most difficult schedule in the league.

Panthers 2021 schedule:

Week 1: vs New York Jets | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 2: vs New Orleans Saints | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 3: at Houston Texans | 8:30 p.m. |NFL Network (Thursday night)

Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 5: vs Philadelphia Eagles | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 6: vs Minnesota Vikings | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 7: at New York Giants | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 9: vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals | 4:05 p.m. | FOX

Week 11: vs Washington Football Team | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 12: at Miami Dolphins | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: vs Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m. | TBD

Week 16: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 17: New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 18: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1 p.m. | FOX

