Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Steelers

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Panthers -1.5

4 Star play on the Panthers covering: Carolina has found its identity and with that, they have a newly found confidence. Winning on the road in Seattle was enough for me to start believing this team has turned the corner, putting their early season struggles behind them. Honestly, I don't think it matters who is under center for Pittsburgh. I'm siding with the Panthers.

Over/Under: 37.5

2 Star play on the under: It's a low number, but this Panthers' defense may have a field day. Pittsburgh has scored 20 points or less in 11 of its 13 games this season and I highly doubt they cross that mark this week. To be honest, I don't know that they even reach 17. Carolina will control the clock and shorten the game by running the ball upwards of 40 times. If you look to play the total, the under is the only way to go, in my opinion.

My picks last season:

ATS: 6-6 (50%)

Over/Unders: 8-4 (66%)

Total: 14-10 (58%)

