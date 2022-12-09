Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Seahawks

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Seahawks -4.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Carolina hasn't won a road game in forever. I'm still going back and forth as to whether or not they get the job done this Sunday, but I do feel pretty good about their chances of covering the spread. I just don't know that I can trust Seattle enough to lay 4.5 considering they had to go to overtime to beat a bad Raiders team and needed a two-minute scoring drive from Geno Smith to defeat John Wolford and the Rams. Take the points here.

Over/Under: 44.5

3 Star play on the under: The Panthers understand that if they want to win games they must rely on the backfield duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, meaning the clock will continue to run as long as they stay ahead of the chains. Defensively, Carolina has played extremely well since the blunder in Cincinnati, allowing no more than 15 points in a single game and allowing an average of 9.3 points in their last three games. We might get right up against the total, but I don't see it going over. Play the under.

My picks last season:

ATS: 5-6 (45%)

Over/Unders: 8-3 (72%)

Total: 13-9 (59%)

