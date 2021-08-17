August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Two Panthers Listed as Rookie Risers on Good Morning Football

After one game, Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall Jr. look as good as advertised.
Author:
Publish date:

A pair of rookies shined for the Carolina Panthers in their 21-18 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday - WR Terrace Marshall Jr. and RB Chuba Hubbard.

Marshall didn't take long to make his first big play in a Panther uniform as he hauled in a 60-yard reception on the opening drive of the game. Quarterback P.J. Walker evaded pressure and stepped up in the pocket to deliver a strike to the rookie wideout and nearly took it the distance before going out of bounds at around the 15-yard line.

Chuba Hubbard also impressed on the afternoon, coming up with his own 60-yard play. The Colts had the play shut down but Hubbard bounced it a little wide, snuck back inside Brandon Zylstra's block on the outside, and was off to the races. 

Hubbard finished the game with 80 yards on seven carries while Marshall caught three passes for 88 yards. Their performances caught the attention of the Good Morning Football crew on the NFL Network. Marshall was tabbed as the top rookie riser at receiver while Hubbard was ranked the No. 3 rookie riser at running back.

Kay Adams on Terrace Marshall Jr.

"He made a statement week one. I think if he keeps this up a lot of people making the calls up there in those war rooms are going to be like 'shoot we should have not passed him up.'"

Kyle Brandt on Chuba Hubbard

"He looked really good. Now, we know it's the McCaffrey show there but we also know that we do not want to completely exhaust Christian McCaffrey 40 times a game. He's going to put up stats but Chuba's got burst, he can break tackles, and he's good enough to be the No. 2 on rookie risers at the running back position."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13686150_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Make First Wave of Cuts

USATSI_13178701_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade OL Greg Little

USATSI_16568923_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Two Panthers Listed as Rookie Risers on Good Morning Football

USATSI_15391856_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Decision on Playing Starters vs Ravens, Backup QB Battle + More

USATSI_16568912_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Listen: 2021 Preseason Week 1 Recap with Schuyler Callihan + Desmond Johnson

USATSI_13680155_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ranked in NFL Top 100 List

USATSI_16569543_168388579_lowres
Game Day

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Indianapolis

USATSI_16568907_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Winners & Losers from the Panthers Preseason Opener