Two Panthers Listed as Rookie Risers on Good Morning Football

A pair of rookies shined for the Carolina Panthers in their 21-18 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday - WR Terrace Marshall Jr. and RB Chuba Hubbard.

Marshall didn't take long to make his first big play in a Panther uniform as he hauled in a 60-yard reception on the opening drive of the game. Quarterback P.J. Walker evaded pressure and stepped up in the pocket to deliver a strike to the rookie wideout and nearly took it the distance before going out of bounds at around the 15-yard line.

Chuba Hubbard also impressed on the afternoon, coming up with his own 60-yard play. The Colts had the play shut down but Hubbard bounced it a little wide, snuck back inside Brandon Zylstra's block on the outside, and was off to the races.

Hubbard finished the game with 80 yards on seven carries while Marshall caught three passes for 88 yards. Their performances caught the attention of the Good Morning Football crew on the NFL Network. Marshall was tabbed as the top rookie riser at receiver while Hubbard was ranked the No. 3 rookie riser at running back.

Kay Adams on Terrace Marshall Jr.

"He made a statement week one. I think if he keeps this up a lot of people making the calls up there in those war rooms are going to be like 'shoot we should have not passed him up.'"

Kyle Brandt on Chuba Hubbard

"He looked really good. Now, we know it's the McCaffrey show there but we also know that we do not want to completely exhaust Christian McCaffrey 40 times a game. He's going to put up stats but Chuba's got burst, he can break tackles, and he's good enough to be the No. 2 on rookie risers at the running back position."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.