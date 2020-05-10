WATCH: Stanley Thomas-Oliver III Highlights and Analysis

With the 221st pick (7th round) in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Florida International cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver III.

The Panthers secondary struggled a year ago and much of that was due to the lack of the depth that they had at corner. Thomas-Oliver brings exactly that. He's a developmental type of player that could be considered a bit of a project. He switched from receiver to corner in 2018 and is still learning the position. Fortunately, he has caught on pretty quick and the transition has been seamless. This past season, he finished with 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, eight pass deflections, and one interception.

Thomas-Oliver has great speed and can shut down the perimeter run game. He has decent hands, but could be a little more aggressive in going after the ball.

I wouldn't expect Thomas-Oliver to see the field much in 2020, at least on the defense. Look for him to make his mark on special teams and play his way into defensive snaps. He could see more playing time by year two, but it will be and wait and see type of deal.

