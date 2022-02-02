WATCH: Washington Football Team Reveals New Name, Uniforms

Wednesday morning, the Washington Football Team revealed its new name, the Washington Commanders.

I've got to be honest, I thought the Red Wolves or Red Tails would have been a better option but the Commanders isn't a terrible name. It just happens to sound like an XFL team name.

The uniforms? I could care less about them. The matte finish on the helmet with the gold W is really sweet looking but I do not like the gradient touch on the numbers. I don't know why that's becoming the new thing for uniforms but it looks awful.

