What Steve Wilks Said Following the Win Over Detroit

RE: Opening Statement

"You know, we talked all week about the true character of this football team will reveal itself and how we responded. I am very proud, again, of the men in that locker room and how we came out and played today against a good football team, a really good football team. Everything that we do starts up front. To see us bounce back and run the ball like we did today for a franchise record of 320 was impressive. Total yards was 570. Then on the defensive side of the ball, controlling the line of scrimmage there and stopping the run with 45 yards. Proud of the men and how they came out and bounced back and played. Everything that we talk about is just one at a time. We are going to enjoy tomorrow with our families, enjoy Christmas. We are going to get back in here Monday at 1 o’clock, put this game to bed and get ready for Tampa. Our mindset is still the same. It’s about winning today."

RE: You’ve talked about running the ball at this time of year and that wins football games and teams don’t necessarily want to tackle. Is that what happened today?

"I can’t really tell you in regards to their side. I can just tell you that our guys were challenged. We got embarrassed last week in so many fashions. They bounced back and showed their true character in how we practiced this week and most importantly how we came out today and performed. Those guys up front accepted the challenge, the offensive line I’m talking about, was coming off the ball. D’Onta [Foreman] he had 165 yards rushing. Very impressive. Chuba [Hubbard] came in and did his job. Look at Raheem Blackshear, came in and did his job. It was a collective effort across the board."

RE: Schematically, so many of those runs were right up the gut. What did you see there and what did you take advantage of?

"Again, not trying to get to the schematics of it. I just think really our guys did a great job with coming off the ball, getting to the second level which was the key for us. Really trying to create the double team and come off on the linebackers. We always feel like our running backs, if they can get to the second level before they get touched, they can do a great job in making that first guy miss. You saw a little bit of that today."

RE: The running game had some finesse in it today. You let the offensive line get out there in space. What does it say when a team can run multiple blocking schemes and push their way upfield like you did?

"I think you have to give a lot of credit to [Offensive Coordinator Ben] McAdoo and the offensive coaches. We constantly talk about trying to stay ahead of the curve, trying to be a little innovative in the things that we are doing because we feel like we do have the personnel. You saw a little bit of that today, some of the window dressing, getting out on the perimeter with Blackshear going one way and then all of a sudden here comes Laviska [Shenault]. So I like the creativity and now we are just looking for the consistency moving forward."

RE: You went with Chuba Hubbard and he had those two big runs right off the bat. What prompted you to go in that direction?

"It’s not so much again, like you know, with D’Onta being the starter, like I said a long time ago, each guy has a different finesse and a different style. That particular run that we wanted to go with first, was just more suited for Chuba. He did a great job in getting out there. I was looking for him to score. Great job in really kick-starting us to a good game."

RE: When you saw the forecast for the week, did you think this set up as a good game where you could run the ball and run the ball where more of a passing team might struggle?

"Didn’t really look at it in regards to that because regardless of the weather we felt like we were going to have to come in and establish the run. But the one thing that we did talk about in regards to not allowing it. That’s somewhat been the theme all year. We don’t allow it to get in the way. We went out there and practiced outside yesterday with a walk-through. It was extremely windy. We went out there and faced it early on so today wouldn’t be an issue for us."

RE: Sam Darnold’s performance today and what he added to the run game

"Very pleased with that because that’s something that we felt like has been there for a couple of weeks. Just trying to encourage him to No. 1, go through his progressions, and reads. If the end crashes down, pull it and come off the edge which he did. Awesome job with the score. Then also, just opportunities when he drops back. If it’s open, don’t be afraid to go get that first down. Very pleased once again with his performance. The biggest thing that we are seeing guys, across the board, we are not turning the ball over. That’s the key with us. We always have a chance if we protect the football."

RE: Is this game the best example of what you want to build as far as an identity with this franchise, considering the opponent, considering the circumstances?

"I think identity definitely showed today in who we are at this present time, which is really trying to establish the run. Again, I still feel like our strength is up front. I’m proud of the way we bounced back this week, but we have to run the ball and off of that try to create big plays over the top of our play-action game."

RE: A week ago this team gave up 12 of 16 third downs against the Steelers, what did it mean to not only get that turnover but then have a stretch of three-and-outs against an offense that good?

"It was good because I felt like it turned the game early on. We had two opportunities on third and long and we didn’t get off the field, and it was like, “ok we can’t go down this road again this week.” We came up with a big turnover there and the offense took the ball down the field. But you know being able to get off the field on third down was definitely the key today for us on defense."

RE: You go into January now, win and you’re in scenarios. Can you speak to how far you have come in the last 10 weeks since you have taken over?

"We’ve made progress. I think this team has definitely done some good things, we’re still a long way away from where we’re trying to be. Our mindset is still to try and stay in the moment, as I mentioned. We are going to enjoy tomorrow, come back on Monday and get ready to go to work. This team is still young in so many different ways. I think for me being the head coach and being the leader of this team, I’ve got to make sure I keep that in perspective and make sure our focus is where it needs to be."

RE: A lot of young teams tend to take the blowout or a letdown pretty hard. It seems like this team consistently bounces back. What does that say about the young leadership in your locker room?

"It says a lot about the leadership, starting with Brian Burns, Taylor Moton, Shaq Thompson, those guys. And even some of our younger guys, Jaycee Horn, those guys have just really stepped up and gives us that guidance in the locker room that we need. I wasn’t concerned about how we were going to bounce back. I saw how we practiced and I saw the guys talking this week to one another, and our communication was just like over the top. You know, we got embarrassed last week. That took a lot of pride to come back and do the things that we did this week and to come out with a great performance as we did today."

RE: You mentioned Jaycee Horn, he took a pretty big hit on that wrist. Any concern that he may have cracked it?

"Don’t know right now. We know it’s a wrist. We’re just going to wait and see exactly what happens with the MRI. Jaycee is a tough guy. Hopefully, nothing serious is going to come of that."

RE: When you are able to run the ball down their throats like that, what does that do for the energy of the entire team and just the grit and explosion that they play with, on both sides of the ball?

"I think you are right, it just creates that momentum throughout and everybody gets excited. You see the defensive guys standing up, encouraging the offense, and it just really just fuses this team to go to another level. Again, this time of the year, establishing the run. Someone mentioned the weather, in the cold, that’s rough, tough, gritty, everything that we are about."



RE: Sam Darnold won with his feet early, and then had some critical third down throws, back-to-back games where he set season highs in his passing total. Can you speak to the confidence it appears he is playing with?

"I think each and every week you can see Sam (Darnold) taking the next step, that progression. I agree, I think the confidence is there. You can see it with his ability to pull the ball down and run some. He’s making accurate throws. You know, we had one that Terrace (Marshall Jr.) came up with, a great throw down the sideline, and then another one where Sam put it on, we’ve got to come up with that. Sam is doing some good things. He’s running the offense efficiently but the one thing I keep going back to, he’s protecting the football."

