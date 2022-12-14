What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Steelers

Bank of America Stadium will be hosting an important game in the month of December (that's not the ACC Championship game) for the the first time in a long time when the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers get together on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina has won two in a row and three of the last four to take them to just one game out of first place in the NFC South division. As chaotic as this season has been with the coaching change, assistants leaving, and trades, the locker room has remained focus on the task at hand and has put themselves in a position where they control their own destiny. If they win out, they're in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, for Pittsburgh, it's been an unusual year for them but that's going to happen when you have a rookie starting at quarterback. A loss to the Panthers would officially clinch a losing season for the Steelers, which would be the first time that has ever happened under a Mike Tomlin-led team.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 53.1% chance to win while the Steelers have a 46.2% chance.

