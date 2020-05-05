Which Panthers Rookies Have the Best Chance to Start in 2020?

Football is just months away from returning (hopefully) and with the Panthers welcoming seven new members to the organization, we decided to dive into which drafted rookies have a chance to start in 2020.

DL Derrick Brown - 100%

Barring any unforeseen injuries, Brown is a day one starter. There's no debate about it. The Panthers let their entire starting defensive line walk in free agency and much in part was due to the trust that they had in rebuilding the front with a guy like Derrick Brown. A big rookie year is on the horizon for the youngster out of Auburn.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos - 85%

I'm not so sure that he will get the start right out of the gate, but there's no question that he will earn that role fairly early in his rookie season. He's a sack artist, but he needs to show he can be a factor in the run game as well. If he develops into more than just a pass rusher, lookout.

S Jeremy Chinn - 75%

Chinn could easily end up being the most valuable player in the Panthers 2020 draft class aside from Derrick Brown. Carolina signed Juston Burris in the offseason to a pretty generous contract for a guy that has had his fair share of struggles in the league. Burris will get the nod at the start, but at some point, Chinn will takeover.

CB Troy Pride Jr. - 90%

There is little to no depth at the corner position for the Panthers and having an athletic guy like Pride Jr. can help strengthen the secondary. I don't question his ability one bit, but it may take a couple of years for him to really hit his stride.

S Kenny Robinson - 30%

Robinson brings professional experience to Carolina, which gives him a headstart on the other rookies in the class. With Chinn being selected in the second round, I see it tough for Robinson to slide into a starting role as a rookie. However, if Chinn officially becomes a "positionless" player, Robinson could end up being the guy who takes over for Juston Burris at some point.

DL Bravvion Roy - 55%

Matt Rhule loves him some Bravvion Roy and a couple of years down the road, Panthers fans will learn to love him just as much. It's a little hard to tell how big a role Roy will play in the team's defense in 2020, but with a very thin defensive line, he's going to have a chance.

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III - 20%

I see Thomas-Oliver III as a developmental type of guy. He may register a start if someone goes down with an injury, but I don't see Carolina slating him as a starter otherwise. He has promise, but there's a lot that needs cleaned up before he can etch his name into the starting lineup.

Which rookies do you see starting at some point for the Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

