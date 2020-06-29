AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

BREAKING: Cam Newton to Sign With Patriots

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, former Carolina Panthers star quarterback and face of the franchise Cam Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Newton was released by the Panthers in late March and New England has been the favorite to land him since his release. In nine seasons with the Panthers, Newton tossed for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns and also ran for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns. Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record 2015 en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He also won the NFL's MVP award that season, becoming the first Panther to ever be given the award.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The State of Special Teams in Carolina

Here's how the special teams units will look in 2020

Jason Hewitt

Panthers' Top 5 Highest Paid Players for 2020 Season

Carolina's most expensive players for the upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from last week

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey's Odds to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Is CMC considered a favorite to be the league's top player?

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Says Teddy Bridgewater Reminds Him of Eli Manning

Could Teddy Bridgewater be better than expected in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Gives Injury Update

The Carolina Panthers seem to be relatively healthy heading into the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Feels Well Prepared for Third Rebuild of His Coaching Career

Heading into the 2020 season, Matt Rhule feels confident in his squad

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Roundtable: Is D.J. Moore a Pro Bowl Receiver in 2020?

D.J. Moore is on pace to have a big year this fall for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

jcrockwithpanth3rs

Re-Drafting the Panthers 2016 Draft Class

Making some changes with the Carolina Panthers 2016 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

Sartana

Matt Rhule to Consider Kneeling During National Anthem

Rhule spoke about taking a knee in a recent interview

Jason Hewitt