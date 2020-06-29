BREAKING: Cam Newton to Sign With Patriots

Moments ago, former Carolina Panthers star quarterback and face of the franchise Cam Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Newton was released by the Panthers in late March and New England has been the favorite to land him since his release. In nine seasons with the Panthers, Newton tossed for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns and also ran for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns. Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record 2015 en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He also won the NFL's MVP award that season, becoming the first Panther to ever be given the award.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.