AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

BREAKING: Christian McCaffrey Signs Extension with Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panther fans, you can now take a deep breath and sigh of relief as star running back Christian McCaffrey, 23, and the Panthers have agreed to a four-year deal roughly around $64 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This deal would make McCaffrey the highest paid running back in the league and deservedly so. In 2019, he became just the third running back in the history of the NFL to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing (1,387) and receiving (1,005).

The 23-year old currently sits fifth all-time in franchise history in rushing yards, totaling 2,920 yards in just three seasons in the league.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian McCaffrey Traded for No. 2 Pick in ESPN Mock Draft

Talk about a blockbuster trade, well, this would certainly be just that

Schuyler Callihan

by

mrogers3137

XFL Files for Bankruptcy

Schuyler Callihan

Greg Little Likely to Develop Behind Russell Okung

The second-year lineman may grow behind the seasoned left tackle

Jason Hewitt

Luke Kuechly Discusses Future Plans

The former Panther is weighing all options for next chapter of his life

Schuyler Callihan

Should the Panthers Update Their Uniforms?

For the most part, the Panthers have had the same uniform concept since joining the NFL

John Pentol

by

allenmason16

Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 10.0

A full projection of Carolina Panthers draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

Ranking the Panthers 2020 Opponents

Carolina has an extremely tough slate this upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

Is Trading Up for Chase Young Worth it for Carolina?

It may seem a bit outrageous, but will the Panthers consider it?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Trading Up for the No. 2 Pick? Tiki Barber Thinks So

Tiki Barber predicted that the Panthers would trade up from their No.7 pick to Washington for the second pick in the NFL Draft.

Jack Duffy

by

JakeDelhomme17

Three Reasons Why the Panthers Should Never Leave Charlotte

Here are a few reasons why David Tepper should keep the Panthers in the Queen City

Schuyler Callihan

by

LogicandReason75