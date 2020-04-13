BREAKING: Christian McCaffrey Signs Extension with Panthers

Carolina Panther fans, you can now take a deep breath and sigh of relief as star running back Christian McCaffrey, 23, and the Panthers have agreed to a four-year deal roughly around $64 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This deal would make McCaffrey the highest paid running back in the league and deservedly so. In 2019, he became just the third running back in the history of the NFL to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing (1,387) and receiving (1,005).

The 23-year old currently sits fifth all-time in franchise history in rushing yards, totaling 2,920 yards in just three seasons in the league.

