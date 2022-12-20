Panthers Designate WR Andre Roberts to Return from Injured Reserve

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers designated veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts to return from injured reserve.

Roberts, who signed a one-year deal with Carolina in the offseason, was expected to make a huge impact on special teams as a kick and punt returner. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to contribute due to a knee injury that he suffered in the first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns.

The Panthers have rotated several guys at both return spots all season long and have had a mixed bag of results. Laviska Shenault and Chuba Hubbard split the kick return duties for a while before Raheem Blackshear took over. Blackshear has done a terrific job elevating the production on special teams, averaging 27.5 yards per kick return. On punt return, Shi Smith is averaging roughly 7.2 yards per return.

Over the last 10+ years, there haven't been many returners better than Andre Roberts. He averages 26 yards per kick return and 8.7 yards per punt return with three touchdowns in each phase. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said that if he is able to play this week, they will consider using Roberts on both return units.

In addition to opening up Roberts' window to return, the Panthers also released Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

