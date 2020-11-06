Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will be hitting the road this Sunday to face-off agains the Super Bowl defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

DOUBTFUL

LT Russell Okung (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

S Jeremy Chinn (knee)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

Note: RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be activated sometime later Friday evening and head coach Matt Rhule anticipates on him playing this Sunday.

