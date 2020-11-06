SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will be hitting the road this Sunday to face-off agains the Super Bowl defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

DOUBTFUL

LT Russell Okung (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

S Jeremy Chinn (knee)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

Note: RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be activated sometime later Friday evening and head coach Matt Rhule anticipates on him playing this Sunday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Panthers Anticipate RB Christian McCaffrey to Play vs Chiefs

The Panthers will get a big boost offensively this week with the return of Christian McCaffrey

Schuyler Callihan

Behind Enemy Lines with Tucker Franklin of Arrowhead Report

Breaking down the Kansas City Chiefs with Chiefs insider Tucker Franklin

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Re-Signing Taylor Moton is a Must for GM Marty Hurney

Carolina has had some inconsistencies up front, but Taylor Moton has been rock solid

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Likely to See the Return of RB Christian McCaffrey This Week

The Panthers might get a huge boost to their offense in week nine

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Set to Get Major Boost with Return of Rasul Douglas

The Panthers activated cornerback Rasul Douglas off the COVID list earlier this week

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/5

A full look at the Panthers latest injury update

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Designate DE Yetur Gross-Matos to Return from Injured Reserve

The rookie pass rusher is making his way back to the field

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Activate Two from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Panthers get back some much needed depth heading into week 9

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Mid-Term Report Card: Defense

See how the Panthers' defense graded out in the first half of the season

Josh Altorfer

Will the Panthers Make a Trade at the Deadline?

Does GM Marty Hurney get a deal done?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Romone97