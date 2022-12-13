Panthers Waive Former 2021 Draft Pick

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have waived defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

Nixon, a fifth-round draft choice of Carolina in 2021, appeared in seven games this season and recorded just six tackles. He was a healthy scratch for this past week's game in Seattle as the veteran Henry Anderson made his return to the field after recovering from a "minor stroke" that he suffered in October.

The Panthers' active roster currently stands at 52 players, meaning they have an open spot available.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.