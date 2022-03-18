Former Panthers RB Ameer Abdullah Signs with New Team

After the Panthers agreed to terms with free agent running back D'Onta Foreman to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the writing was on the wall for Ameer Abdullah.

Thursday evening, Abdullah and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms on a deal, according to Will Compton.

Abdullah turned out to be a pretty nice find for the Panthers mid-season. Royce Freeman held the RB3 at the beginning of the season but they needed more explosiveness behind McCaffrey and Freeman wasn't going to provide that. Abdullah had 11 touches for 66 all-purpose yards in the road win over Atlanta in Week 8 and if it weren't for him, the Panthers would have struggled to move the ball that day. He didn't do much in the running game, averaging just 3.1 yards per rush but he was a weapon in the passing game.

He finished the season with 44 carries for 136 yards and 35 receptions for 272 yards and 1 TD (11 games).

