Luke Kuechly: One of the Four Most Valuable LB's Since 2006

Jack Duffy

Luke Kuechly will go down as one of the best Panthers of all-time along with one of the top middle linebackers of this generation. Unfortunately, his career came to an end this past January when he abruptly retired due to repeated concussions at just 28-years-old.

During his eight seasons with the Panthers, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, defensive player of the year in 2013, along with being named first-team All-Pro five times since being drafted No. 9 overall out of Boston College in 2012.

Pro Football Focus calculated the NFL’s most valuable linebackers since 2006 based on Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and the list included Carolina’s own Luke Kuechly along with other future Hall of Famers Patrick Willis, Derrick Johnson, and Bobby Wagner.

Since 2012, Kuechly eclipsed at least 100 tackles in all eight seasons, totaling 1,092 for his career and led the NFL in combined tackles in 2012 (164) and 2014 (153). There wasn't another linebacker in the NFL during Kuechly's time that possessed his combination of football IQ, toughness, range, and ability to predict a play before the ball was even snapped. 

Luke Kuechly will be remembered as one of the most electrifying Panthers’ figures of all-time and likely the most beloved defensive player the franchise has ever seen, helping lead them to their Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Despite his career being cut short in Carolina, Panthers fans will forever cherish the marvelous memories Kuechly gifted them with every Sunday.

What is your favorite Luke Kuechly moment? What will you remember most about him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

