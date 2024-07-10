All Panthers

Panther Profile: RB Jonathon Brooks' Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook

Previewing Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks.

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers already had Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, but felt like Jonathon Brooks was someone they had to have. They passed on the top two centers in the draft and a couple of corners which were considered more pressing needs, but Brooks stole their heart.

Height: 6'0" Weight: 227 lbs

Age: 20

College: Texas

2023 in Review:

Brooks had a breakout season in his first and only year as "the guy" in the Texas backfield. He spent the first two years of his career serving as a backup to Bijan Robinson, but flashed when given the opportunity. He ran for over 1,100 yards and ten scores before seeing his season come to an end with an ACL tear.

2024 Outlook:

Brooks may miss the start of training camp as he continues to work his way back from the knee injury and since the Panthers have four other backs capable of making an impact, there's no rush to bring him back. Head coach Dave Canales stated that they will slowly integrate him into the offense and expand his role the deeper they get into the season. Don't be surprised that if by the end of the season he has taken over responsibilities as RB1.

Career Stats (at Texas)

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

2021

21

143

1

2022

30

197

5

2023

187

1,139

10

Schuyler Callihan

