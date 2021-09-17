September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Panthers Sign CB Rashaan Melvin

Carolina brings back a familiar face.
Author:
Publish date:

Friday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Melvin has bounced back and forth from the Panthers roster to free agency a couple of times already this offseason. Most recently, he was released from the practice squad to make room for quarterback, James Morgan.

Darin Gantt of Panthers.com stated that Melvin could be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game vs the Saints to establish more depth in the secondary. Myles Hartsfield was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and A.J. Bouye still has to sit out one more game for his suspension. 

Melvin opted out of the 2020 season but has been a very serviceable corner throughout his career. In 2019 with the Lions, Melvin recorded 68 tackles and 11 PBUs in 13 games.

Carolina also brought back Corn Elder who appeared in __ games with the team a year ago and is familiar with the system.

To make room for Melvin, the Panthers released corner John Brannon from the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-09-17 at 10.28.15 AM
News

Panthers Sign CB Rashaan Melvin

USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/16

Screen Shot 2021-09-16 at 2.38.42 PM
GM Report

Quick Hits: Phil Snow Talks Improved Pass Rush, Jaycee Horn, Saints Offense + More

Screen Shot 2021-09-16 at 12.29.23 PM
GM Report

Quick Hits: Joe Brady Talks Red Zone Issues, Tommy Tremble's Progress + More

Untitled design (1)
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Saints Game Preview

IMG_7877
GM Report

WATCH: Sam Darnold Discusses the Challenges of the Saints Defense

IMG_7875
GM Report

Quick Hits: Decision to Waive Santoso, Corn Elder's Return, Shi Smith Update + More

USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/15