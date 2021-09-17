Panthers Sign CB Rashaan Melvin

Friday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Melvin has bounced back and forth from the Panthers roster to free agency a couple of times already this offseason. Most recently, he was released from the practice squad to make room for quarterback, James Morgan.

Darin Gantt of Panthers.com stated that Melvin could be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game vs the Saints to establish more depth in the secondary. Myles Hartsfield was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and A.J. Bouye still has to sit out one more game for his suspension.

Melvin opted out of the 2020 season but has been a very serviceable corner throughout his career. In 2019 with the Lions, Melvin recorded 68 tackles and 11 PBUs in 13 games.

Carolina also brought back Corn Elder who appeared in __ games with the team a year ago and is familiar with the system.

To make room for Melvin, the Panthers released corner John Brannon from the practice squad.

