Tom Brady Updates Retirement Timeline

Sooner than later the Panthers will no longer have to deal with Tom Brady.

It won't be long before Tom Brady rides off into the sunset and calls it a career, giving teams like the Carolina Panthers a chance to take a step forward. No, I'm not joking. I'm being serious. 

Earlier this offseason, Brady retired but then a little over one month after making the decision, he came out of retirement to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At first, it felt like this was to make one more Super Bowl run before retiring for good. In a recent interview with Ramin Setoodeh of Variety, Brady talked about his retirement plans which did give a feel that he's going to stay at it until he gets one more ring although those weren't exactly his words.

"I really don't (know when I'll be done playing)," Brady said. "I would say it's year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I've realized I don't have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I'm at. My body feels really good. I've had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that'd be great."

Aside from retiring and unretiring this offseason, Brady also agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to join FOX Sports as a lead NFL analyst once he's ready to move on from his playing days. 

