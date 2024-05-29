Xavier Legette Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
According to Sheena Quick 1340 AM Fox Sports, Xavier Legette missed today's practice to nurse a hamstring ailment.
Legette was spotted on the sidelines during practice by multiples reporters, raising questions about his status and lack of availability. Quick was the first to report the specific news about Legette's hamstring.
It's a tough blow to a rookie trying to earn a role on a rebuilt Panthers offense. Legette will be competing with 2023 second round pick Jonathan Mingo, 2021 second round pick Terrace Marshall Jr., and incumbent starter Adam Thielen for reps early in his career. Missing practice this early on in his Carolina tenure will do Legette no favors.
By all accounts, worry about the injury seems minimal. Quick and others clearly stated that Legette is "erring on the side of caution," so it seems that the bum wheel won't keep him out for long. Good news for the University of South Carolina product, who needs to build a rapport with quarterback Bryce Young on top of earning a role on the offense in OTAs.