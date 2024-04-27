Panthers Select Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders in 2024 NFL Draft
With the first pick of the fourth round and to kick off day three of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have selected Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders 101st, overall.
Over his last two seasons, Sanders hauled in 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. On a team that featured potential first round picks Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, he still found a way to put up big numbers for a tight end.
In Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on NFL.com, he compares Sanders to David Njoku.
“Talented pass-catching tight end with an exciting floor if he can handle the rigors of the pro game. Sanders possesses an average build, but he has room for more muscle. He flashes as a run blocker, but he isn’t consistent at the point of attack. He can get up the field from in-line or from the slot, beating man coverage at his route stems or separating quickly from turns. He is able to dig in and win combat catches underneath and has proven to be highly effective running the seam or catching intermediate throws into zone pockets. Teams looking for a tight end with a more complete game might pass on him, but his potential to open up the passing game and become a highly productive pass-catcher should be hard to pass on.”
UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS
RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
RD 3, Pick 72: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
RD 4, Pick 101: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
RD 5, Pick 157:
RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)
RD 7, Pick 240