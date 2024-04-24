Patriots Land 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk in Newest NFL Mock Trade
When taking a step back and looking at the state of the NFL's receiving talent, it's difficult to find a team with more question marks at the position than the New England Patriots do.
Left without any significant moves at wide receiver throughout this most recent free agency outside of KJ Osborn, this unit looks eerily similar to last season. It was a year in which no player on the Patriots managed to achieve over 600 receiving yards, something the franchise hasn't managed to do since 1988.
Simply put, the Patriots could benefit from a fresh coat of paint in their receiver room for whoever is throwing the ball in 2024. If the past four seasons in New England have shown anything, it's that this squad should be hungry for a new pass catcher.
Thankfully, the upcoming draft presents an ideal opportunity to bring some new talent into the mix. And while many may pin the Patriots as a prime suspect to select a rookie receiver with a day two pick, New England may have a shot at pulling the trigger on a compelling trade to acquire a veteran instead.
In this mock trade, we have the Patriots making a move for San Francisco 49ers' WR Brandon Aiyuk; the center of recent trade rumors ahead of this week's draft:
New England Patriots recieve: Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers recieve: 2024 third-round pick (No. 68)
In wake of Aiyuk's contract troubles with the 49ers, it could lead him to get a trade out of The Bay as soon as the draft. During GM John Lynch's recent presser, he gave a not-so-convincing answer on the receiver's future in San Francisco. It allows a WR-needy team like the Patriots to swoop in and capitalize on the chance to get some star power on the outside.
Aiyuk is coming off a career-best season with the 49ers, totaling 1,342 receiving yards, 75 receptions, and seven touchdowns en route to San Francisco's Super Bowl run. There's no doubt adding a presence like that to the Patriots' offense would provide an immense and much-needed boost to their existing collection of weapons, and it comes at an easily attainable price.
The thought of parting ways with a high third-round selection may make some fans clinch their teeth due to the current state of the Patriots' rebuild, it's a swap worth making when considering the alternatives. The 49ers can add cheap, fresh talent in the draft, while Aiyuk, who's only 26, would be a surefire number-one option to pair alongside New England's quarterback of the future.
It's a compelling hypothetical to draw up, but one we'll have to remain patient for to see if the Patriots have the means to do it on draft night come April 25th at 8 PM ET.