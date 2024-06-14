Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Sounds Off on Injury Return at Minicamp
The New England Patriots cornerback is back on the field at mandatory mini-camp.
After missing 13 games across his first year in the NFL due to a shoulder injury, Christian Gonzalez hit the practice field during New England's June camp. The Patriots' first-round pick has been out of the action since October 1st, 2023 when he sustained what would soon be a lengthy injury against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gonzalez got a chance to speak to the media during the Patriots' mini-camp, where the DB seemed to be healthy and fired up for his sophomore campaign ahead.
It feels great; just playing football. It's what I've done my whole life. It feels amazing to come out and be with the guys again and come out here and learn, and then get back into it, and have fun... [The injury] was definitely hard. It was my first time ever being hurt. First time missing a game in my career. It hurts, but we're past it. Focused on right now, and focused on the season.- Christian Gonzalez
Seeing Gonzalez healthy and ready to go for the year ahead should be a great sign for fans, alongside the hopes for New England's defense in 2024.
The Patriots' DB quickly entered as one of the top playmakers for his team at his position, even getting some early recognition for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award before the idea was cut short due to injury.
During his rookie year, Gonzalez posted 17 tackles and one interception within four games, and also ranked highly in the advanced metrics, as PFF pinned him with an 80.8 grade in his short time on the field. If the Patriots' corner can build onto that for year two, this New England secondary is in great hands for the foreseeable future.
