Drake Maye Had Priceless Reaction After Seeing New Patriots Locker
After an action-filled Thursday night NFL Draft in Detroit, the latest addition to the New England Patriots in third-overall selection, Drake Maye, has made his way overnight to his new home in Foxboro, getting a warm welcome from his new franchise.
Maye was brought into Gillette Stadium on Friday morning for his introduction, which included the Patriots' classic jersey ceremony with Robert and Jonathan Kraft at midfield, alongside a tour of the facility and a few other happenings.
Also during Maye's time in Gillette this morning, he was able to receive an initial look into his locker placed right next to free agency acquisition, Jacoby Brissett. In a clip the Patriots posted onto their socials of the moment, it was made apparent Drake was nothing short of pumped to take a peek.
"Lets go! This'll be the new spot, man. Excited to be here. Excited to be by Jacoby [Brissett], got a vet beside me, learn from him... To open an NFL locker. Shoot, man. You can't beat that."
When taking a look at the snippet, it can come as a bit of a surprise to Patriots fans to see a rookie like Maye receive his jersey number less than 24 hours after he was selected. But, that's just what happens in New England when embarking into the post-Bill Belichick era.
The routine of first-year players needing to come into New England and "earn" their jersey numbers has likely come to a close with the departure of the long-time Patriots head coach, paving the way for Maye to claim his number 10; the same digits he wore throughout his high school and college days.
Maye might be fortunate enough to not have to work his way through training camp to get his desired jersey number, but the quarterback has assured the Patriots will get a strong competitor and hard worker with their third pick regardless.
"The first thing I said [to Mr. Robert Kraft], 'Thanks for trusting in me, for believing in me, and hopefully I'm not going to make you regret it," Maye said in his introductory presser. "So, that's my goal. To come in here, work hard, and win a lot of football games."
The Patriots' 2024 draft has gotten off to an electric start with the selection of Maye, but expect more flashes to come their way as this squad traverses through what could be a hectic day two around the league on Friday.
The second round of the NFL Draft will kick off at 7 PM ET in Detroit.