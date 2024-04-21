Patriots GM Eliot Wolf Reveals Rationale for Jacoby Brissett Signing
Across the 2024 NFL offseason, the New England Patriots were a team that remained relatively conservative. Despite entering into the free agency period with some of the most cap space in the league, the team decided it was best to make some subtle moves around the edges rather than spend in a massive splash.
Among those free agency moves for New England was bringing in QB Jacoby Brissett on a one-year, $8 million deal from the Washington Commanders. The signal-caller was drafted during the third round by the Patriots in 2016, spending his first year in the league with the franchise and starting two games.
Patriots' de facto GM Eliot Wolf recently spoke with Mark Daniels of MassLive about the team's decision to bring Brissett back for a second stint, where he voiced some robust confidence in the veteran QB:
"We signed Jacoby because he's a good player. He's a big, strong, relentless preparer, in terms of his ability to take the game plan and apply it through the week to Sunday. He's got a good arm, big and strong. We feel like if we end up drafting a quarterback high, he is someone who can support that player who will be a positive influence on them while competing with them."
While Brissett is coming off a season for Washington in which he didn't get many reps (three starts), he proved to be a quality starter when starting 11 games in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. That year, he posted totals of 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 64.0% completion rate.
With New England likely to bring a rookie into the quarterback room for next season, Brissett will be an invaluable addition to help guide the ropes as a tested veteran. Going into his ninth season pro, he's a safe and dependable option to put under center as a weekly starter or a top-tier backup.
Welcome back, Jacoby.