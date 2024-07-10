ESPN Gives Patriots' Weapons Lowly Forecast for 2024 in New Rankings
The New England Patriots did their fair share of valuable and necessary repairs on the offensive end this offseason after a brutal 2023 campaign, but it doesn't mean this squad is filled out on that side of the ball just yet.
Last season was some tough sledding for the Patriots when it came to scoring the ball. New England tied for dead-last in the NFL in terms of points scored and failed to have a pass catcher on the roster collect over 600 yards receiving. There's no question that some strides forward have to be made in 2024, but it remains to be seen if this team has done enough to mend those glaring holes.
In the eyes of ESPN, the Patriots still have a bit of extensive work to do in adding offensive talent into the mix.
ESPN recently ranked each NFL team's RB, WR, and TE combinations heading into 2024, where the Patriots didn't quite get the most optimistic outlook. New England came in with the 31st-ranked set of weapons for the coming season, placing ahead of just one team-- that being the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN noted the Patriots' worthwhile additions of Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the draft within his explanation of the placement, but pounds the table for this squad to add a true difference maker into the offense:
"There are new players here, most notably second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker, but both players ran 4.5-plus 40-yard dashes at the combine. Antonio Gibson and K.J. Osborn were supplemental players with their former teams. The Patriots desperately need someone who is going to keep defensive coordinators up at night. Until someone emerges for the Patriots, those coaches might as well replace Dak Prescott in mattress ads."- Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Compared to last season, the Patriots have made some significant steps forward in their attempt to bolster this group. Polk and Baker are the big tickets, but other guys like K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, and Austin Hooper could help add depth and versatility to Alex Van Pelt's new system.
However, while those additions are a net positive, they aren't quite the "difference-makers" this team really covets. New England hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver on the roster sine Julian Edelman in 2019. While Polk or Baker could eventually hone into a talent that can post similar numbers, they may not be an instant spark to a roster that needs that WR1 ability right now.
New England had the opportunity to get a big-time target in Calvin Ridley on the free agent market this summer (who had 1,016 receiving yards in 2023), though those talks ultimately fell through. If the Patriots were able to get their hands on the now Tennessee Titans receiver, we might be having a different conversation about this weapon unit, but here we are.
A saving grace for this Patriots offense in 2024 may be the run game after Rhamondre Stevenson came to a new long-term extension agreement, but that may depend on how this offensive line collectively holds together. Stevenson has the chops to be a three-down back when on the field, so New England could benefit immensely from his playmaking ability if the protection holds up.
Fans will get a better look of what to expect from this offense heading into next season when Patriots training camp kicks off on July 24th.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!