Full List of Patriots' 2024 NFL Draft Picks, Rounds 1-7
The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which signals a critical time looming ahead for the New England Patriots after a 4-13 finish last season, the worst record the franchise has seen since 1992.
Thankfully, the Patriots will be in the perfect position to add some premier talent in the draft. New England will hold the third-overall pick, and whether they end up sticking and picking or trading down, the team sits in a great position just days away from the big night.
Along with their top three selection in the first round, the Patriots also hold a number of picks later in the draft. Below is the full list of New England's draft picks for Thursday's draft:
Round 1: No. 3
Round 2: No. 34
Round 3: No. 68
Round 4: No. 103
Round 5: No. 137
Round 6: No. 180, No. 193 (via Jacksonville Jaguars)
Round 7: No. 231 (via Chicago Bears)
Outside of two day-three picks, there are not many surprises when it comes to where the Patriots land throughout the draft.
Thanks to the Mac Jones trade to Jacksonville, the Patriots gained an extra sixth-round pick to utilize at 193rd overall. As for their seventh-round selection from the Bears, that stems from New England's 2022 trade to send N'Keal Harry to Chicago.
To find the full list of selections, click here. The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off in Detroit on Thursday, April 25th, where the Patriots hope to add their next franchise cornerstone of the future.