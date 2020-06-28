Report: Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton to One-Year Deal

The New England Patriots have signed free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortenson.

During free agency and the draft the Patriots chose to steer clear of signing a talented veteran quarterback after Tom Brady left and signed with the Buccaneers. The only moves they made at the position were signing veteran Brian Hoyer after he was cut from the Colts, and signing UDFA QBs Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith.

Now, they have Newton, who when healthy is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Hoyer for the starting job this upcoming season.

New England had the least amount of cap space in the NFL ahead of this deal with Newton ($650,000), so the one-year deal must be filled incentives for the former MVP that has a lot to prove after nine years with Carolina. But one should also expect the Patriots to make a couple cap-maneuvering moves over the next couple days to free up some more cap space as well.