Insider Casts Doubt on Giants' Attempt to Trade Up With Patriots
As the New England Patriots continue to keep the door cracked for a potential draft day blockbuster trade, a couple of teams are starting to line up at the slight chance to jump into the top three for an elite quarterback prospect.
Among those teams to inquire about New England has been none other than their NFC rival, the New York Giants. Increasing rumblings have made it clear Brian Daboll and Co. want to secure a high-ceiling signal caller for the future, likely UNC QB Drake Maye. And while the fit seems ideal between the two of Daboll, getting the move facilitated could be much easier said than done, according to recent league developments.
According to insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, while the Giants are interested in a trade to acquire Maye at three, it's believed to be a "long shot" unless the Patriots receive an offer they can't refuse:
"The Giants have been trying to trade up to No. 3 with the Patriots, with the belief being they want UNC QB Drake Maye, according to multiple league sources. The prevailing belief is it’s a long shot to happen — but New England is listening to all calls."
In the hours leading into the draft, the signs are increasingly pointing to the Patriots sticking and picking at three, with a quarterback as the primary focus, mainly focusing on Maye. New England's made it clear they'll listen to all offers for the table, but without any eye-popping package being sent their way from opposing teams, it's hard to see this squad pivoting from the top three.
Maye has a few questions surrounding his fit and development of a pro-QB but possesses countless traits the Patriots would be looking for in their guy for the future. During his most recent season with the Tarheels, he posted totals of 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
With elite arm talent, size, and athleticism, the right coaching and support system to surround him could enhance the UNC product as the picture-perfect signal caller in the modern NFL. The outstanding interest around the league for New England's selection alludes to opposing GMs feeling the same way about Maye, making it even more critical the Patriots stick and pick for their next face of the franchise.
Regardless of how things shape up in the final hours, expect New England to keep all their options open until they officially turn in their card later tonight. We've seen this franchise pull out some outlandish moves during past drafts, and it's well within the realm of possibilities here.
The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday night in Detroit at 8 PM ET.