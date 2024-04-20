Insider Reveals Truth on Robert Kraft's Belichick-Falcons Sabotage
Throughout this offseason's divorce between long-time head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the process has seen its fair share of ups and downs across the way. What at first seemed to be a peaceful and mutual parting of ways has now seemed to have evolved into a saddening spiral of apparent backstabbing from ownership.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft has increasingly become the center of discussion amid the current drama in New England. Things already weren't off to a hot start for Kraft due to the perception of the recently released docu-series The Dynasty, which raised some eyebrows due to the poor, borderline malicious portrayal of former coach Belichick, and it seems that spite has continued to snowball.
Some claims then began to surface of Kraft deciding to "warn" Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank of Belichick during the hiring process for their next head coaching hire. While Blank reportedly loved his initial meeting with the former Patriots coach, Bill shockingly didn't end up within the top three of the Falcons' choices.
Kraft and the Patriots later denied these statements, but recent developments indicate there could be some truth to them. According to insider Seth Wickersham onKen & Curtis, Kraft likely did play a role in the Falcons' decision to pivot off of Belichick:
"A source close to Belichick said that Kraft played a big part in it... Kraft expressed clearly that Belichick wasn't trustworthy."
After the peaceful separation we saw between the two in January, it's a bit of a blindside to see a change of heart from Kraft in what looks to be a string of jabs to secretly damage Belichick's reputation.
As to why he's doing so? Well, it's even difficult for Bill himself to pinpoint the motive behind Kraft's latest actions. Wickersham later revealed that "from Belichick's point of view... he's not exactly sure."
For what was once an intriguing hypothetical to pin Belichick on a team like the Falcons, it's one that was cut short, presumably in part due to Kraft's involvement. Instead, we're set to embark on a season without the legendary coach on the sidelines for the first time since 1999.