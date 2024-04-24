J.J. McCarthy to the Patriots? Insider Says There's 'Plenty of Buzz'
During the final hours leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the rumor mill continues to churn when it comes to what the New England Patriots will opt to do with their third-overall pick on Thursday night.
Whispers of UNC QB Drake Maye being the eventual selection, LSU QB Jayden Daniels, or a potential trade down the first round continues to be well within play for New England. However, the latest development from league circles is one that may send a shiver down Patriots fans' spines.
In a tweet from NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic, there seems to be an increasing amount of traction connecting Michigan's J.J. McCarthy to New England's third-overall pick.
"Plenty of buzz for J.J. [McCarthy] at 3. That'll throw a wrench in almost every mock."
The pre-draft process has been an unpredictable one for McCarthy, who's draft stock seems to raise higher with each passing week. Now, there looks to be a real possibility the Michigan signal caller is in play for New England.
Coming off his junior season for the Wolverines, McCarthy led Michigan to a national title while posting totals of 2,991 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 72.3% completion rate.
Initially, it seemed as long as Maye or Daniels stuck on the board at three, New England selecting one of them was a shoo-in without a Godfather offer on the table, but it might not be so simple. McCarthy's youth, accuracy, and winning pedigree have effectively won him over in several NFL circles, one of them maybe being with the Patriots.
It would be a bit of a shock to see New England walk out of Thursday without a new quarterback on the roster, but the question becomes which name the Patriots end up writing on their draft card. Now McCarthy, along with Maye and Daniels, will be the ones to watch at three as long as they're available, but prepare for chaos to ensue, as we've seen crazier things happen on draft night.
Patriots fans will have to stay on the edge of their seats as we await the first round of this year's draft, kicking off on April 25th in Detroit at 8 PM ET.