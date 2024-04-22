Kendrick Bourne Sends Message to Patriots Amid Brandon Aiyuk Rumors
One of the primary missions for the New England Patriots during this offseason looked to be bolstering their collection of weapons to strengthen their offensive unit. After falling in the bottom five of the league's passing offenses during the 2023-24 season, a bit of an overhaul to the receiving room seemed like a solid course of action this summer.
However, as the Patriots have done through most of the offseason, they've decided to remain mainly careful in their new additions. While New England decided to retain Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Reagor, as well as bring in former Minnesota Vikings WR KJ Osborn, no big splashes have come their way.
Still, with the draft looming less than a week ahead, it could present a prime opportunity for the Patriots to make a big move for their offense. A few big names have recently popped up on the trade radar that would inevitably be a massive get for New England. It has also seemed to have caught the attention of some players in the building as well.
During an interview with Boston.com, the three-year New England veteran Kendrick Bourne made it clear he would love to have San Francisco 49ers' wide reciever Brandon Aiyuk come to Foxborough and suit up for the Patriots.
“I want Aiyuk," Bourne said. "He’s my guy, and I think he’ll fit in. Just being a one-on-one receiver at X. He can take a whole half of the field and dominate and create a lot of attention for himself. That’s big in our offense, the X receiver?”
Given Bourne's history as a teammate with Aiyuk, it's not surprising to see his nod of approval for him to join aboard in New England. The two spent time together in San Francisco during the 2020 season before Kendrick decided to sign with the Patriots in free agency.
Aiyuk is coming off a career-best season in San Francisco, where he posted totals of 1,342 receiving yards, 75 catches, and seven touchdowns in 16 games. However, as a result of a recent contract dispute with the 49ers, his name has floated around the trade market as one to watch. Needless to say, the Patriots should be keeping an eye on him.
The 49ers pass catcher will be entering the final year of his existing contract worth $14.1 million in 2024, and no long-term agreement in place. New England could throw a day-two pick to tempt San Francisco to reclaim value on the 26-year-old, but his latest production and upward trajectory may make it hard to pry him away from The Bay.
Be sure to remain locked into the Patriots' pre-draft process, as we're approaching the final days before the big night gets underway.