Report: Michael Onwenu Set to Announce Patriots' Draft Pick
It looks as if the New England Patriots will have a familiar face set to hit the NFL Draft stage come Friday night.
According to a recent release from the league, a collection of former and current players will arrive at the podium on day two of the draft to announce their respective team's draft selections, and the Patriots are no exception.
New England offensive tackle Michael Onwenu is scheduled to unveil the franchise's second round pick at number 34. It'll be a full circle moment for the 26-year-old, who was born and raised in this year's draft hub of Detroit, and also attending college at the University of Michigan for four seasons.
Onwenu got selected by the Patriots in 2020 as a late-round steal in the 6th. Now, after re-upping with the team for the next three years this offseason, the OT will continue to make his presence felt as he'll be the one to drop the news of New England's eventual choice at 34.
As we near closer to the draft, there has been some increased rumblings of the Patriots' searching for a trade up opportunity back into the late first round, which could put New England's second rounder, as well as the appearance of Onwenu into question. However, with the way the landscape of how the board looks up to this point, it's unclear of if that idea will come to fruition.
Expect to see Onwenu on center stage for New England during day two of the draft on Friday, starting at 7 PM ET.