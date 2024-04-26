Patriots Draft UNC QB Drake Maye With 3rd Overall Pick
With the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected QB Drake Maye from UNC.
After months of speculation and uncertainty under center, New England finally has their guy. Maye is the sixth quarterback in Patriots history to be selected in the first round and the highest selection the franchise has had in the draft since 1993.
It looks to be a new era in New England next year, set to walk in with a brand new rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach in Jerod Mayo. After amassing a 4-13 regular season record in 2023, it's clear some significant changes were necessary, and the front office has taken the correct initial steps to do so.
Maye is coming off his sophomore season in Chapel Hill, where he totaled 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions showcasing incredible size, athleticism, and arm talent to make him one of the premier QB prospects in the class. Work still needs to be done for him to develop some strong fundamentals, but the traits to become an upper-echelon NFL quarterback are apparent.
Thanks to the addition of Jacoby Brissett on a one-year, $8 million deal during the offseason, the Patriots can easily allow Maye to develop behind a tested, reliable veteran until he's ready to handle the reigns.
Needless to say, Patriots fans should be pumped with the outcome of New England's selection here. With much of the first round left to go, keep an eye on this squad to potentially make a pursuit back into the back