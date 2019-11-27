Could Josh McDaniels Be Jason Garrett's Replacement in Dallas?

The New England Patriots are hysterically know in 2019 for putting teams into "crisis mode" which seemingly leaves organizations questioning every facet of the way they do things after losing to the now 10-1 reigning Super Bowl champions. The most recent team to fall victim to this is the Dallas Cowboys, who lost to the Patriots in a 13-9 messy weather game at Gillette Stadium in Week 12.

The person to receive the most criticism after Dallas' lost was head coach Jason Garrett, who seemed to have a very conservative game plan in place during last week's game and has a very talented Cowboys team sitting at 6-5 and barely in first place in the NFC East.

Garrett has a regular season record of 78-61 since his first full season as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, which was in 2011. Since then, the Cowboys have only made the playoffs three times, and have not made it past the wildcard round.

2019's Cowboys roster might be the most talented roster Garrett has had since becoming the coach in Dallas, which is why a 6-5 record and some comments made by Jerry Jones as of late make one believe that this may be Garrett's final season with America's team.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report shared a story Wednesday morning that hints at the possibility of New England's offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels being one of the next coaching candidates in Dallas. Here is what Freeman said about McDaniels and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who is another speculated HC candidate for the Cowboys:

"Second, there is increasing belief around the league that owner Jerry Jones is focusing on two primary candidates as replacements (for Jason Garrett)—former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

"Meyer would be a Jones kind of hire. He's high-profile, known as a football savant, and to Jones he'd bring instant credibility to the job.

"He'd also be a risky choice. He's never been a head coach in the NFL, and getting respect from a professional locker room is a vastly different enterprise than getting respect in a college one.

"McDaniels would be different, safer in a lot of ways. He's a longtime Patriots assistant, and coaching under Bill Belichick (not to mention coaching Tom Brady) brings a universe of clout. Plus, he's been a head coach in the league before, so he knows the drill to an extent."

Freeman also mentioned while Meyers and McDaniels are the "front-runners" for the Cowboys HC job in the event that Garrett is fired, other believed candidates for the position are Saints HC Sean Payton, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, and 49ers DC Robert Saleh.

While this news is certainly going to spark plenty of conversation, it's important to look at what would need to play out in order for McDaniels to leave the Patriots and pursue another HC job. For McDaniels to go to Dallas, two things would need to happen: 1) The Cowboys head coaching job would have to be open i.e. Garrett is actually fired 2) McDaniels would have to have an actual interest in joining the Cowboys

The likelihood of Garrett being gone after 2019 seem to be strong. Jones talked about Garrett's standing with the team on NFL Network's morning show "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday:

"Let me tell you, no one in this country has earned the right to say 'I'm a Jason Garrett man' more than me. I am his man," Jones said. "And we want the very same thing. And that's for our players to play at their very best and we want his staff to coach at their very best. The bottom line is we get graded. I'm in business. I don't have to win the Super Bowl in business every year. I can come in sixth and have a hell of a year. But in this case, you've got to come in first. You've got to come in first. So fundamentally, you've asked for something that's a very narrow window to begin with. I want Jason to get it done."

It's quite literally a win-or-go-home scenario for Garrett in 2019. If what Jones is saying is true, then Garrett needs to win it all this year or else he will not be the head coach in Dallas past this season.

Now what about McDaniels' interest in joining the Cowboys?

While we can't read McDaniels' mind, and he sure as heck won't talk about the potential of joining Dallas at any point during the season, we can look at the roster in-tact in Dallas.

The Cowboys will have a projected $89 million in cap space in 2020, which is 5th-best in the league. If they franchise/transition tag the pair of Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott, the team will have those two players along with Ezekiel Elliott, a strong offensive line, and a young, stout defense that is one of the top units in the league. That does seem very intriguing for a coordinator that left the Colts at the alter days after the Super Bowl last season to return to New England. However, with an owner like Jones who has a tendency to dip his hands into all realms of his football team, McDaniels at the very least should hesitate to take the job, as taking a job in Dallas may not give him a whole lot of freedom to do what he wants as a head coach.

For now, McDaniels will work at fixing a Patriots offense that has been very inconsistent this season. If he can, then New England will have a much stronger chance of making yet another Super Bowl appearance this season.

But the idea of McDaniels leaving in 2020 for another HC position just got a bit stronger.