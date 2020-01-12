PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Julian Edelman Arrested, Cited For Misdemeanor Vandalism Saturday Night

Devon Clements

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, CA Saturday night for allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's Mercedes, according to TMZ Sports. 

Edelman was walking in Beverly Hills Saturday night around 9 p.m. when the veteran receiver decided to jump on the hood of a Mercedes, doing damage to the car. Just by chance, cops were in the area working on a robbery case and were flagged down by someone who informed them of what Edelman had done. 

Edelman was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism and was released. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that is was apparent that Edelman had been drinking. 

The L.A. County District Attorney's office will decide whether to file charges, however, it's very possible the case will go nowhere if Edelman agrees to pay the car's owner for the damages. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Put This Patriots Staffer in Browns' Front Office?

A Patriots staffer not named Nick Caserio could follow Josh McDaniels to Cleveland and become a part of the Browns' front office.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh McDaniels Isn't out of Running for Browns' Head-Coaching Job Just Yet

Despite some reports that suggested Josh McDaniels may not be the top candidate any longer for the Browns' head-coaching job, the latest report hints at the Patriots' offensive coordinator being very much in the mix still to win the job.

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman Named Patriots' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Julian Edelman won the 2019 Ed Block Courage award for showing courage, sportsmanship, and for being a source of inspirations to his teammates.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Josh McDaniels' Wife Traveled With Him For Browns Interview

A report Friday morning points towards a lot of momentum for Josh McDaniels to sign with the Browns as their next head coach.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Julian Edelman Will Need Offseason Surgeries on Shoulder, Knee

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who battled through injuries during the second half of the 2019 season, will require surgery this offseason to repair some of those ailments.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Josh McDaniels Embarks For Browns Interview First Thing Friday Morning

A report says that Josh McDaniels will board Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's plane first thing Friday morning for his head-coaching interview with the organization.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Advice Did Bill Belichick Give Joe Judge? 'Just Be Yourself'

Bill Belichick gave two words of advice to Joe Judge as he takes on the next chapter of his coaching career as the head coach of the New York Giants.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Bill Belichick Refused to Let Josh McDaniels Move up His Head-Coaching Interviews

Bill Belichick refused to let Josh McDaniels move up his scheduled head-coaching interviews this week, which caused him to potentially miss out on at least two head-coaching jobs.

Devon Clements

What Joe Judge Learned From Coaching Under Bill Belichick

Giants head coach Joe Judge explained during his introductory press conference in the Big Apple what he learned while coaching under Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Could Joe Judge Make This Patriots Staffer His Defensive Coordinator in New York?

One report on Wednesday suggests that Giants head coach Joe Judge may ask this Patriots staffer to become his defensive coordinator in the Big Apple.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe