Report: Julian Edelman Arrested, Cited For Misdemeanor Vandalism Saturday Night

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, CA Saturday night for allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's Mercedes, according to TMZ Sports.

Edelman was walking in Beverly Hills Saturday night around 9 p.m. when the veteran receiver decided to jump on the hood of a Mercedes, doing damage to the car. Just by chance, cops were in the area working on a robbery case and were flagged down by someone who informed them of what Edelman had done.

Edelman was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism and was released. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that is was apparent that Edelman had been drinking.

The L.A. County District Attorney's office will decide whether to file charges, however, it's very possible the case will go nowhere if Edelman agrees to pay the car's owner for the damages.