L.A. Story: Patriots Defeat Chargers 27-24; Move to 4-4 on the 2021 Season

Former Charger Adrian Phillips’ fourth-quarter pick-six seals the game for the Patriots, who secure an impressive road win in Week Eight of the 2021 NFL Season.

For the New England Patriots, Week Eight of the 2021 NFL Season did not always read as it might in a movie script. The Pats defense required a bit of settling down after a slow start. Quarterback Mac Jones had what might be best described as an ‘up-and-down’ performance. Once again, New England’s red zone play-calling, costly penalties and all security issues had the chance to derail the Pats bud to return to .500 for the first time since Week Two.

However, New England was determined to forge its own Hollywood destiny on Sunday. Jones would throw for 218 yards, with neither a touchdown pass nor an interception. Damien Harris would add 80 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown of his own. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 223 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the most costly of which coming in the fourth quarter. Former Charger Adrian Phillips put the Pats ahead for good with a pick-six of Herbert, as the Patriots defeated the Chargers, putting New England at 4-4 on the 2021 season.

First Half Highlights

The Bolts would strike first (pun intended) in Week Eight. Herbert and the Chargers offense would travel 75 yards on eight plays. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen demonstrated why he is considered one of the best route runners in the league by drawing J.C. Jackson on an inside route, before breaking outside to the right for a 41-yard reception. Despite nursing a hip injury, Austin Ekeler showed some toughness and physicality, pushing the Patriots defensive line 6 yards for the touchdown. Though it appeared that Dont’a Hightower had prevented forward progress, Los Angeles would light the scoreboard on their opening drive,

Chargers 7, Patriots 0

Not to be outdone, the Patriots would also show off their ability to answer their opponents’ scoring drives. Mac Jones and the Patriots would answer the Bolts’ opening scoring drive with one of their own. Jones led the Pats 75 yards on ten plays, highlighted by a 44-yard deep connection from Jones to Nelson Agholor. The Pats would finish the drive with a one-yard Damien Harris rush to the endzone, set up by a key block from fullback Jakob Johnson.

Patriots 7, Chargers 7

Los Angeles would begin the second quarter by going to the races. Capitalizing on a missed tackle by linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Chargers’ running back Justin Jackson sprung for a 75-yard gain, who was chased down by J.C. Jackson to save the touchdown. Still, the Bolts’ would not be denied their trip to the endzone. Herbert would cap a five-play, 86-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen.

Chargers 14, Patriots 7

Following a failed fourth-down attempt (on which Jones tried to find Jakobi Meyers on a fade route on fourth-and-1), the Pats defense held the Chargers to a three-and-out. Jones would lead the Pats 30 yards on nine plays. Though they would come away with three points on a 24-yard Nick Folk field goal, New England failed to fully capitalize on the strong field position.

Chargers 14, Patriots 7

Former Charger Adrian Phillips would ensure the Pats an opportunity to put additional points on the scoreboard before the half. Phillips would notch the interception, after Herbert’s pass sailed off the reach of Ekeler. The Patriots would again fail to utilize the run, in favor of a handful of failed pass attempts. Traveling 10 yards on five plays, Nick Folk connected on a 48-yard field goal to close the gap to within one at the half.

End of First Half: Chargers 14, Patriots 13

Second Half Highlights

Though it appeared that the Pats had taken a 19-14 lead on a 28-yard run to the end zone by Damien Harris, the score would be called back due to a holding penalty committed by reserve lineman Justin Herron. Just two plays later, receiver Kendrick Bourne fumbled the ball, after having it knocked loose by safety Derwin James. Fellow safety Nasir Adderly would recover the ball, stalling the Pats momentum and giving the ball back to Los Angeles.

Still, the Pats would score first in the second half. Once again, Damien Harris broke the line for a 23-yard gain, only to have his run called back on a holding call on starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Folk continued to show why he has been the Patriots’ most reliable point-scorer, connecting on another 48-yard field goal. As a result, the Pats took their first lead of the afternoon.

Patriots 16, Chargers 14

The Pats lead, however, would be short-lived. Herbert and the Bolts would move the ball 45-yards on six plays. The drive was highlighted by a 28-yard run by Ekeler deep into New England territory. Chargers kicker Justin Hopkins would add a 48-yard field goal to his resume, giving the Chargers a one point lead, entering the fourth quarter.

Chargers 17, Patriots 16

Significantly in need of a defensive turnover of their own, former Bolt Adrian Phillips made his presence felt. Phillips read a short-right pass by Herbert intended for tight end Jared Cook. The 29-year-old snagged the interception returning it 26-yards for the touchdown. Following Phillips’ pick six, Jones found Jakobi Meyers for the two-point conversion. Thanks to a former Bolt, the pendulum of momentum had swung back to the side of the Patriots.

Patriots 24, Chargers 17

New England would add some insurance to their lead, with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. On a nine-play, 55-yard drive, the Pats would drain nearly seven minutes off the clock. Nick Folk made the 30-yarder, putting the Pats ahead by double-digits.

Patriots 27, Chargers 17

As Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over, til’ it’s over.” That was true on Sunday, as the Bolts would travel 72 yards on ten plays in 1:39. Herbert found receiver Joshua Palmer, who outplayed cornerback Jalen Mills for a 24-yard touchdown strike, putting the Chargers within three.

However, it would be the visitors writing the Hollywood-ending to this L.A. Story on Sunday. Hopkins' on-side kick attempt would land in the hands of former Charger Hunter Henry, as the Patriots secured the victory in Week Eight.

Final: Patriots 27, Chargers 24

Up Next:

In the words of James Taylor, the Patriots will be Gone to Carolina in Week Nine. New England will take on former Patriot Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00pm ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.