More than Money? Gilmore Offers Insight on What Ended His Time with Patriots

The 31-year-old star cornerback confirms that he was unhappy with his contract, but there were other reasons for his desire to leave New England.

With the New England Patriots set to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, this Week Nine matchup is hardly being billed as a needed victory between two 4-4 teams. Instead, the primary storyline surrounding Charlotte, North Carolina this week is Stephon Gilmore, and his chance for revenge.

As it turns out, there might actually be a pinch of acrimony in the mix of emotions expected to run through Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Gilmore and the Patriots decided to part ways on October 6, when the Pats reached an agreement with the Panthers to send the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to Carolina in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection in 2023. The 31-year-old had yet to suit up for New England in 2021, after starting the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Gilmore suffered a torn quad injury In Week 15 of the 2020 season, on which he had surgery in December. He missed all portions of the team’s offseason workouts, including training camp and preseason, as a result.

Aside from the requisite pleasantries exchanged from both sides, little was said to shed light on the deeper reasons for Gilmore’s departure. It has long been assumed that a financial impasse was to blame. However, when speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the talented Carolina cornerback offered a bit more of a candid response to the questions surrounding his departure from New England.

“I wasn't ready at the beginning of training camp, I’ll be completely honest with you, but the only thing I just didn't like was how they handled my situation with my [quad] injury,” Gilmore said. “You know, a lot went on with that, that I didn't agree with…And now that I'm here, I'm able to do the things I have to do to get me back ready where I need to be. I learned a lot there. There are a lot of friends there, a lot of great coaches. I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury.”

Though Gilmore’s comments are hardly inflammatory, the revelation of his unhappiness with the team’s handling of his injury situation is surprising, and also a bit unclear.

Did he disagree with his injury designation?

Was there dissatisfaction with the team’s medical staff?

Despite being in somewhat of a divulgatory mood, Gilmore would, however, only offer so much. When asked specifically about his disagreement with the team regarding the injury, Gilmore declined to comment, saying:

“I don't want to get specific…I didn't agree with it, and I just put it behind me.”

Gilmore also confirmed that which has been predominantly speculated since his trade. He was, indeed, unhappy with his contract. entered the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract, which he signed in 2017. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $7 million in 2021. He and the Patriots agreed to a restructure prior to the 2020 season that moved $4.5 million of his salary to the current season. As a result, Gilmore was slated to make far less than market value for a player of his prowess.

“Yeah, that’s the reason too, but a lot goes into it. It’s not just one specific thing,” Gilmore said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business. They treat it like a business. And we made the best decision for each other.”

Still, the ten-year veteran seems to be taking far more positive than negative memories from his time in Foxboro. When asked if his relationship with Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick became strained, Gilmore was genuinely complimentary of his former boss.

“He's a great coach,” Gilmore said. “He does everything…whatever he can to help his team win. He taught me a lot of football and how to be a better player and you know how to prepare. As a coach, he helped me in a lot of ways…But, it’s better for both of us to be in this position and I'm happy that I’m back home now. Things just didn’t work out. In life, you have to move on and adjust and handle your situation the best way you can.”

The Patriots and the Panthers are set for a 1:00pm ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina in their showdown in Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season.