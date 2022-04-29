Belichick on Strange Patriots Draft Pick: 'He Would Not Have Lasted Much Longer'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick feels that their first-round draft pick has ‘a lot to offer.'

The New England Patriots entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a clear need along the offensive line. With their selection of Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th selection, they have attempted to fill that void.

According to their head coach, they have apparently found their man.

In the wake of Strange’s selection, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with members of the media via video conference.

Here are the highlights of Belichick’s post draft day one media meet:

On whether Cole Strange was the top player on the board at 29?

“Cole fits well into our team and into our system. We feel he’s a good player. He has a good style of play, good skill set. Like any player, he has a lot to work on. We look forward to working with him.”

On the decision to trade down in the first round:

“Yeah, there were a couple options there. We did what we felt like was best and made the best decision that we -- felt like we made the best decision we could, so that's what we did.”

On what led to Strange’s selection:

“It’s a composite of his work. Any opportunities you have to evaluate the player, you have to take it. The Senior Bowl was a part of that. He also played a coupe of SEC teams. His workout was pretty good, as well. He’s an athletic guy ... good size. Has a lot of good tools to work with.”

On whether the void at left guard factored into the Patriots’ decision:

“Not really. I don't think we ever intentionally go into a draft saying we have to get this position or have to get that position.”

On whether New England’s selection would have been different if they stayed at 21:

“If we had stayed at 21, there is probably a good chance it would have been him [Strange]. We had conversations with some other teams before making the trade. But, I’m glad that Cole was there when we picked, and we feel we made the best decision we could .”

On the possibility of Strange playing some center or tackle, in addition to guard:

“He’s plays all the positions on the offensive line. We’ll see.”

On whether the Patriots believed that Strange would have been there when the team made their next pick:

“Yeah .. He would not have lasted much longer.”

On whether the team considered trading back again [after the first trade with the Chiefs]:

“There are always options when you are on the clock. I’m not sure how far we would have moved down…it’s hard to say. Maybe? Teams do call..and if you open the conversation those convos continue..We felt comfortable [staying at 29.]”

On what makes Cole Strange a first-round pick:

“He’s long. He’s athletic. He’s physically tough. He’s an aggressive player. Has a great combination of skills, both in the running game and [protecting the] pass. I think he has a good skill set. He’s a smart player that makes a lot of good decisions on the line, on the snap and coming off of the combo blocks. We feel he has a lot to offer.”

On the game plan for draft day two: