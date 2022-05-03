Patriots Positional Preview: LBs - Why Didn't New England Draft One?

Linebacker was widely viewed as one of New England’s biggest roster needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots picked 10 players in the 2022 NFL draft including a quarterback and two running backs, both already considered positions of strength. They didn't, however, select a linebacker, which was widely viewed as one their top needs.

With no new faces from the draft and only one linebacker - Purdue's DaMarcus Mitchell - signed among their undrafted free agents, where does this leave the Patriots depth chart heading into offseason activities?

The answer may surprise you.

With the draft over, free agency dwindling and OTAs looming at the end of this month, we're previewing the Patriots by position:

*Linebackers

Raekwon McMillan Cameron McGrone Mack Wilson

The two notable in-house candidates to watch are Cameron McGrone — who was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 — and Raekwon McMillan, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

McGrone, still just 21, missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered at Michigan in 2020. When asked after Day 2 about the team’s lack of linebacker selections, Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh raved about McGrone.

"Really excited about that group," Groh said. "Excited to see Cam McGrone was able to get on the field a little bit last year, excited to see him be in an expanded role. He’s kind of an additional draft pick. You can kind of put him along there with the three guys that we’ve been able to add here today along with some of the other guys from last year. That all kind of counts to getting younger, getting faster, being a tough team."

Groh does make a good point. The Patriots lacked speed at the linebacker position, which is exactly what a healthy McGrone brings to the table. He’s also an excellent blitzer, showing impressive closing speed when he gets near the quarterback.

Matt Groh Bill Belichick Robert Kraft

McMillan has a somewhat similar situation. After a stellar rookie campaign for the Dolphins in 2018 in which he had 105 total tackles and a fumble recovery, the 26-year-old has battled injuries. He is looking to bounce back from last year's season-ending torn ACL.

In addition, the Patriots did re-sign fifth-year pro Ja’Whaun Bentley, as well as trade for Mack Wilson from the Browns. Bentley is durable, missing just three games in the last three seasons. He’s a young leader on defense and knows the system exceptionally well.

New England also has two free agents linebackers who remain unsigned in Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins. Either one of those players could be potential bargain signings to add more depth to the position.

For now, Bentley, Wilson, McGrone, and McMillan are projected as the top four at the position. Plus they still have 2020 second-rounder Josh Uche in the mix.

Bottom line: The Patriots have plenty of bodies to compete at the linebacker position. But most of them come with their fair share of questions.