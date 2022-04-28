Draft Legacy: Derek Stingley Jr.' Patriots Ties

Despite the likelihood of his being chosen before the New England Patriots make their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Stingley will always have a familial connection to the organization.

The New England Patriots defensive backfield will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

With second-team All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson having signed a multi-year mega deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, New England’s cornerback position found itself in need of some assistance. In the wake of Jackson’s departure, the team has agreed to deals with cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler. Both corners will join incumbents Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel on the depth chart.

It is almost a certainty that New England will address the position at some point over the weekend. Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Clemson’s Andrew Booth have been rumored as the Patriots first round options. Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant, Alabama Jalyn Amour-Davis and LSU’s Cordale Flott are among the list of many options available to the Pats in later rounds.

One name that has sparingly, if at all, connected to the Patriots is LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.

However, Patriots fans may be familiar with the Stingley name … for good reason.

Darryl Stingley Credit: The Advocate Derek Stingley, Jr. (left) and Derek Stingley, Sr. (right) Derek Stingley, Jr. and family

Stingley Jr’s grandfather, Darryl Stingley was a wide receiver who played five seasons with Patriots from 1973-1977. He was selected nineteenth overall in the 1973 NFL Draft — the third player taken by the Patriots in the first round, along with offensive lineman John Hannah of Alabama and fullback Sam Cunningham of Southern California. New England’s ‘73 Draft class has been heralded as one of the best in team history.

Stingley was preparing for his sixth season when he suffered a brutal injury in a preseason contest against the Oakland Raiders. While running a slant pattern, Stingley left his feet and extended his arms while he took a vicious, yet legal hit from safety Jack Tatum.

Stingley was immediately hospitalized and remained in critical care for quite some time. John Madden, who was the Raiders’ head coach at the time, spent as much time as possible with Stingley as he struggled through his injury. As a result, the two became close friends, with Stingley often referring to Madden as a ‘hero’ to him.

Sadly, Stingley remained a quadriplegic until his death in 2007; at which time when his grandson [Derek Stingley Jr.] was just 5 years old. Still the tragic end to his grandfather’s career has not deterred him from pursuing a career, playing the game he loves.

“I don’t think my family is worried about me having an injury like my grandpa,” said Derek Jr., in a 2018 interview with Jim Kleinpeter of The Advocate. “You can’t play scared. I don’t think about it at all when I’m playing. I do think about my last name and [trying to] bring praise to the family.”

Stingley Jr. is widely considered to be among [if not atop] the list of the top cornerbacks on the 2022 Draft class. He earned a starting job as a true freshman for the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers. Stingley Jr. led the team with six interceptions and earned more than 30 total tackles. Though injuries and coaching changes have lessened his 2020 and 2021 productivity to a degree, he is still expected to be an elite-level pro in short order. He has tremendous speed and solid lateral movement, which make him a nightmarish matchup for receivers. Stingley Jr. routinely matches his targets both step-for-step, and in-and-out of breaks. He also possesses great instinct for making plays on passes thrown in his direction. His skill set will undoubtedly make him highly-sought after on Thursday evening.

Derek Stingley, Jr. Derek Stingley, Jr. focused on his target Derek Stingley, Jr. and the LSU Tigers

In addition to his on-field prowess, Stingley Jr. seems destined for success by displaying a maturity and humility beyond his years. He not only follows the example of his grandfather, but also his father [Derek Sr.], who was a veteran of both semi-pro, and the Arena Football League, where he also served as a coach. The three gridiron generations of Stingleys have always been staunch family men. Though he has some memories of his grandfather, Stingley Jr. remains keenly aware of his family’s legacy each time he steps on a football field.

“I don’t remember that much,” Stingley Jr. told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser in 2020. “We would go up there for Christmas. And he would always give me a Darth Vader mask and cape and the voice thing. That’s pretty much all I remember. And my dad said that he saw something in me back then, but I don’t remember.”

What the elder Stingley likely saw in his grandson was the competitive spirit and poise required to be a first-round draft selection in the NFL. After all, he himself was one. Because of his grandfather, Stingley Jr. has declared himself a New England Patriots fan in his formative years. While it is highly unlikely that he. will be chosen by the Patriots [who currently hold the 21st selection in the first-round], the former LSU Tiger is set to make an NFL team very happy…and well-set at cornerback for many years to come

Therefore, as Stingley Jr. hears his name called on day one of the 2022 NFL Draft, he will certainly be thinking of his grandfather and the experience he had with the Patriots 49 years ago.

“I’m just continuing on the Stingley name,” he said. “And every time I go on the field, I always think about him. And I think about my dad and all of my family.”

In doing so, Derek Stingley, Jr. will always have a little bit of ‘New England Patriots’ in him.